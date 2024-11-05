J-K: LG Manoj Sinha warns of strict action, including home demolition for those sheltering terrorists

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @OFFICEOFLGJANDK Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of J&K

Amid the recent spike in terror-related incidents in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, November 5, asserted that if security forces, the Union Territory administration, and locals join hands in the fight against terrorism, the menace could be eliminated from the region within a year.

Speaking at a public event in Baramulla, the J&K Lieutenant Governor urged people to stand up against the terrorism that has plagued the valley for years. He stated that if the forces, the administration, and the people unite, terrorism "will not remain here for more than a year."

"But if people give them shelter and then say we are doing injustice to them, then that is not right," the J&K LG added.

Significantly, in a sharp warning to those providing shelter to terrorists, the Lieutenant Governor during his address also stated that no leniency would be shown.

"I have directed the forces not to harm any innocent, but the culprits will not be spared. If anyone provides shelter to terrorists, then their house will be razed to the ground. There will be no compromise on this," he said.

"Some people claim that atrocities are being committed against those sheltering terrorists. However, this is not an atrocity, but a demand for justice, and such justice will continue," he added.

Furthermore, the J&K LG stated that while some, especially neighboring countries, are trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir, it is not their interference alone that concerns us. "It is the people here acting on their directions that is a cause of concern. It is not just the job of security forces and the administration, but also of the people to identify such elements," he remarked.

"If people do not stand up against these elements, this situation will never change. I believe that those who only issue statements for formality are worse than the terrorists themselves," he added.