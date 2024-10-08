Kishtwar Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will BJP’s terror victim candidate prevail in battle against NC, PDP?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kishtwar Assembly Election Result 2024: LIVE UPDATES

Anticipation and fervor fill the political arena of Jammu and Kashmir as the counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies started in the Union Territory.

While political parties (including BJP, Congress, JKPDP, JKNC, among others) have affirmed significant gains in this electoral battle, the 2024 results are considered particularly significant as they are being held post the abrogation of Article 370, and will decide the fate of a few key players.

As the counting begins for all 90 seats, this article focuses on the major details related to the Kishtwar Assembly Constituency.





Key Candidates

There are a total of 7 candidates in the fray but the assembly elections in Kishtwar will witness a triangular contest between the candidates of the BJP, NC and PDP. BJP has given a ticket to Shagun Parihar against NC’s Sajjad Kichloo and PDP’s Firdoos Ahmad Tak. While Sajjad has been a two-time MLA from the seat, BJP’s Parihar is a terror victim, whose father Ajit Parihar and uncle Anil Parihar were killed by the terrorists of Hizbul Mujahidin in November 2018.

Kishtwar Legislative Assembly Constituency: Past winners

The result for Kishtwar will be declared by the Election Commission of India today, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. However, till then, have a look at the list of past winners who represented the constituency.

2014: Sunil Kumar Sharma

2008: Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo

2002: Sajjad Hussain

1996: Bashir Ahmed Kichloo

1987: Bashir Ahmed Kichloo

1977: Bashir Ahmed Kichloo

1972: Pir Nizam Ud Din



