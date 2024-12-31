Katra strike enters 7th day, know why locals are protesting against the ropeway project

Follow us on Image Source : X Katra strike enters sevent day

Tensions in Katra intensify with the protest against the Vaishno Devi ropeway entering the seventh day on Tuesday. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti called for the shutdown on Wednesday to protest against the proposed ropeway project in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. All shops, restaurants and business establishments remained closed for the seventh day with traffic staying off. The Katra strike during the New Year and other celebrations has alarmed the administration.

Health check-up of youths on hunger strike

The health department officials conducted a full medical check-up of the youths continuing their hunger strike demanding the release of several persons detained during protests in Katra. Eight youths are on a hunger strike, demanding the release of 18 members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti who were detained during a protest march against the ropeway project in Katra. Several protesters, including Samiti leaders Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand, were detained and taken away in a police vehicle from the protest site. One of the youths on hunger strike has been hospitalised.

Why are locals protesting against the ropeway

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans to install a ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children and others, who find it challenging to climb the 13-km-long track to the cave shrine. The proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, leading to the cave shrine in Reasi district.

The Sangharsh Samiti is demanding to shelve the project over employment concerns. The protestors say that the bread and butter of over 60,000 families will be snatched due to this project. Everyone — hoteliers, shopkeepers, pony operators, labourers and transporters — have come out to the streets against the ropeway project.

If installed, it will be of great benefit for the pilgrims but will cause huge loss to the local shopkeepers. The ropeway will take only six minutes from Katra to Sanjichhat. One could then reach the shrine after walking for 30-45 minutes.

Katra bandh is disrupting normalcy

With black flags installed across the town, shops, restaurants, and other business establishments remained closed for the seventh day, and vehicular movement came to a standstill.

Heavy rush of pilgrims is being seen at counters and checkpoints in the town. Despite facing lodging and boarding difficulties, the pilgrims are enthusiastic about paying obeisance at the abode of Mata on New Year’s Day.

“We have come here as a group of 23 persons to pay obeisance at the shrine on New Year’s day. We seek blessings for our families and the country,” said Devi Sharan, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Asserting that faith is a bigger driving force than facilities, he said, “We knew there is a continuous shutdown in Jammu resulting in fewer boarding and lodging facilities. Even then, we have come to pay our obeisance to seek blessings for ourselves and our families.”

(With PTI inputs)