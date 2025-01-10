Kashmir valley endures intense cold as temperatures drop below freezing point, MeT forecasts snowfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People walk past stranded vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway during heavy snowfall, at Qazigund in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

The Kashmir Valley continues to experience severe cold weather, with minimum temperatures plunging well below freezing across the region, according to officials. The Meteorological (MeT) Office has forecast mainly dry weather for the day, but light snow or rain is expected in isolated areas over the weekend.

Clear skies during the past few nights have intensified the cold wave, resulting in sub-zero temperatures. Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the previous night's minus 4.4 degrees. In the popular ski resort of Gulmarg, temperatures dipped to minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, an improvement from minus 9.6 degrees the night before.

Pahalgam, a key base for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, reported the coldest temperatures in the valley, with a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius. Other areas also saw freezing conditions: Qazigund, often referred to as the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Konibal in Pampore registered minus 6.2 degrees. In Kupwara, the mercury dropped to minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Office has predicted clear skies for Friday, but light snowfall is likely, particularly in higher altitudes, starting Saturday. Officials also highlighted that the valley's recent clear skies and sunshine have led to substantial temperature drops during the night.

Kashmir is currently enduring the "Chillai-Kalan," the harshest 40-day winter phase that started on December 21. This period, known for its extreme cold and increased snowfall, will continue until January 30, after which the region will experience the milder "Chillai-Khurd" phase for 20 days, followed by the final "Chillai-Bachha," which lasts for 10 days of lighter cold.

With continued chilly weather on the horizon, locals and visitors are urged to stay prepared for changing conditions in the coming days.