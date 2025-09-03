Schools closed in Kashmir amid severe flood and weather alerts, Jammu University suspend classes Jammu-Kashmir weather updates: The water levels of most rivers and streams in the Jammu division are flowing near their alert levels as torrential rains pounded the region throughout the day, plummeting the day temperature 10 degrees below the average.

Jammu:

All government and private schools, as well as colleges across the Kashmir division, remained closed on Wednesday (September 3) in response to severe weather and flood conditions. The Divisional Commissioner ordered the closure as a precautionary measure to safeguard students and staff from ongoing hazards. The Board of School Education postponed exams for Classes 10 and 11, and Jammu University suspended all classes for the day, reflecting the significant disruption to education.

Schools and colleges remain shuttered as authorities focus on safety, relief, and restoring normalcy to both education and daily life across Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP lawmakers and Centre mobilise flood relief

In the flood-hit Jammu region, where torrential rains and flash floods have claimed over 110 lives in the past two weeks, BJP MLAs and MPs have pledged a total of Rs 35.5 crore for relief efforts. The announcement, made by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, highlighted Rs 28 crore contributed by 28 MLAs and Rs 7.5 crore by BJP MPs. The Union Government has also released Rs 209 crore to the UT Disaster Response Fund and organised immediate assistance missions, including medical camps and community drives.

River levels near alert and temperatures plunge

River levels in Jammu division hovered close to alert thresholds throughout the day, with the Tawi river at 13.5 feet- only half a foot below warning levels. Daytime temperatures were recorded at a maximum of 23.4°C, ten degrees below normal, illustrating the impact of relentless rainfall. The Basantar river in Samba and other major rivers such as Chenab, Tarnah, Ujh, and Ravi also breached alert levels before beginning to recede. Police and SDRF teams relocated people from low-lying areas as a further safety measure.

Intense rainfall and fresh alerts

Meteorologists forecast further heavy downpours and possible cloudbursts, landslides, and waterlogging across Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, and parts of the Pir Panjal range and south Kashmir over the next 16 hours. Batote in Ramban received the highest rainfall at 55.1 mm, with significant levels measured in Bhaderwah, Katra, and Jammu.

Relief, criticism, and the path forward

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma criticised the NC-led Jammu and Kashmir government for an ineffective response and praised central and local agencies for their rescue and rehabilitation operations. Meanwhile, requests for rehabilitation of 200 families, free rations via FCI, and support for affected farmers were made, further underscoring the urgency of relief efforts.