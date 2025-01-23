Kashmir on high alert ahead of Republic Day in view of possible terrorist attack

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel keep vigil.

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, Kashmir has been put on high alert. Security arrangements have been tightened across Srinagar in view of a possible terrorist attack. Security personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner across the city.

In addition to the heightened security, vehicles are being subjected to stringent checks at multiple checkpoints. CCTV cameras have been used to monitor terrorist activities, especially near the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where the January 26 speech is to be held.

Lal Chowk, a significant landmark, and all major government buildings are under heightened security. These steps have been taken keeping in mind the many major clashes that have taken place in the Kashmir Valley in the last two months.

Reportedly, security agencies have received inputs that terrorists may carry out a major incident to make their presence felt. In such a situation, security has been alerted to ensure a successful and peaceful completion of Republic Day celebrations.