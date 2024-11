Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Terrorists shot two migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

Jammu and Kashmir: Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by terrorists in the Magam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district today (November 1). The incident occurred in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district.

The injured have been taken to hospital, the officials said. Upon receiving the information, security forces reached the spot and a search operation for the terrorists was launched.

More details are awaited in this regard.