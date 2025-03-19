Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected IED found in Bandipora district, probe on Jammu and Kashmir: The searches are being carried out at the hideouts of overground workers and hybrid terrorists. Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also searched as part of the crackdown.

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces on Wednesday (March 19) detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, an official said. The suspected IED was found on the Bandipora-Srinagar road and the bomb disposal squads and security forces are at the spot. Further information is awaited.

NIA raids 12 places in infiltration case

In another development, raids are being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at 12 locations in Jammu on Wednesday in connection with a case relating to infiltration by terrorists from across the border.

The searches are being carried out at the hideouts of overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists. Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also searched as part of the crackdown.

On Monday, one terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army. The operation was launched based on special intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the general area of Khurmur forest, Handwara, Kupwara.