Jammu and Kashmir: Ramban district administration bans movement near Chenab River amid rising water levels Jammu and Kashmir: In a separate notification, the district administration informed the public that silt flushing at the Dulhasti Power Station in Kishtwar is scheduled for June 28, from midnight to 5 pm. The process is likely to cause a temporary but sharp rise in the Chenab River's water levels.

Ramban (J&K) :

In the wake of continuous heavy rainfall across several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ramban district administration has enforced a complete ban on public movement near the Chenab River and its adjoining tributaries. The advisory was issued as water levels surged, posing a significant safety risk to residents.

Public advisory: Strict prohibition on river activities

Citing public safety, the district authorities have prohibited swimming, bathing, fishing, and any other movement near the Chenab River and local nallahs. The administration warned that violators of this directive will face strict legal consequences.

Ramban District Magistrate posted on X, "A complete ban on swimming, bathing, fishing and roaming near River Chenab & all Nallahs in District Ramban due to rising water levels and safety risks. Strict legal action against violators. Stay Alert. Stay Safe."

Expected surge due to silt flushing at Dulhasti Power Station

In a separate advisory, the administration alerted residents about scheduled silt flushing from the Dulhasti Power Station in Kishtwar on June 28, between 00:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs. This operation is expected to further elevate water levels in the Chenab River.

"People living near riverbanks are strictly advised to stay away from the river and avoid any activities like swimming, bathing, fishing, or roaming near the water," the district administration posted on X.

Fatalities reported in Doda district

Rain-related incidents have already claimed lives in the Doda district. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil, confirmed reports of casualties and urged the public to maintain a distance from rivers and overflowing streams.

"The water level in the Chenab River is dangerously high. One tragic incident in Doda has led to the loss of lives. I urge everyone to stay away from the river and avoid taking any risks," DIG Patil told ANI.

Rescue operation in Jammu's Tawi River

Meanwhile, in a dramatic rescue, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) saved a man stranded in the Tawi River following overnight rainfall. SDRF personnel were seen descending the embankments to bring the individual to safety.

Landslides disrupt connectivity on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Vehicle movement was halted at Chanderkote after a landslide struck the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Mehar and T2 Tunnel Marg, further compounding the region's crisis.

IMD issues weather alerts across North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad between June 25–27, along with a heatwave alert for parts of the Jammu division. Widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are predicted across northwestern India from June 24–30.