Jammu-Kashmir Phase 1 polls: Kishtwar records highest voter turnout at 80.14 pc, Pulwama lowest at 46.65 pc

Jammu-Kashmir Phase 1 polling: A voter turnout of more than 61 per cent was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls covering 24 segments across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (September 18), the Election Commission of India said.

The final polling percentage can go up as data from some stations are yet to be compiled, and this also does not include postal ballots, the commission said.

Kishtwar witnessed highest voter turnout

Kishtwar district recorded the highest 80.14 per cent polling followed by Doda (71.34 per cent) and Ramban (70.55 per cent) in the Chenab valley region of Jammu, the Election Commission said.

Pulwama registers lowest voter turnout in Phase 1 polling

In south Kashmir, Kulgam district led the turnout chart with 62.46 per cent followed by Anantnag district (57.84 per cent), Shopian district (55.96 per cent) and Pulwama district (46.65 per cent), the EC said.

This was the first assembly elections in J-K post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The last assembly elections were held in 2014.

"The Phase-1 of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of J&K recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.11 per cent as of 11:30 pm. The same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as the remaining polling parties keep returning,” the Election Commission said.

It said the final actual account of votes recorded for each Polling Station is shared in Form 17 C with polling agents at close of polls.

In Kishtwar districts, according to the official data, the Inderwal constituency recorded the highest 82.16 per cent voting followed by Padder-Nagseni (80.67 per cent) and Kishtwar (78.11 per cent).

In the nearby Doda district, Doda west segment recorded 75.98 per cent turnout, Doda (72.48 percent) and Bhaderwah (67.18 percent).

In Ramban district, the Banihal segment recorded 71.28 per cent and Ramban 69.60 per cent turnout.

Among the seven constituencies of Anantnag district, Pahalgam recorded the highest voter turnout at 71.26 per cent, followed by Kokernag (62 per cent), Dooru (61.61 per cent), Srigufwara-Bijbehara (60.33 per cent), Shangus-Anantnag (56.72 per cent), Anantnag West (48.73 per cent) and Anantnag 45.62 per cent.

In Shopian district, the Shopian segment recorded a voter turnout of 57.78 per cent and Zainapora 54.28 per cent.

In Kulgam district, DH Pora recorded a turnout of 68.45 per cent, Kulgam 62.76 per cent and Devsar 57.33 per cent.

Polling of Phase 1 concluded peacefully

Earlier, just after the polling ended at 6:00 pm, Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole said the voting concluded peacefully and the turnout recorded by that time (59 per cent) was the "highest in the past seven elections", four Lok Sabha and three assembly poll.

Briefing media Pole said the elections- which covered 24 seats in seven districts-ended peacefully without any untoward incident. There are reports of some minor incidents of scuffle or argument from a few polling stations but no serious incident occurred that could have forced a repoll, he said.

Over 2.3 million voters were eligible to cast the ballot to determine the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents.

"The polling percentage of 59 per cent is highest in the past seven elections- four Lok Sabha polls and three assembly elections," Pole said, attributing the increase in the voter turnout to various factors including improved security situation, active participation of political parties and candidates and a campaign by the department.

Data of 2014 Assembly Elections

In the 2014 assembly elections, the district wise poll percentage was-Pulwama 44 percent, Shopian 48 percent, Kulgam 59 percent, Anantnag 60 percent, Ramban 70 percent, Doda 73 percent and Kishtwar 76 percent.

Asked about a social media video purportedly showing a policeman losing temper and aiming his gun before being overpowered by his colleagues outside a polling station in Kishtwar, he said the district election officer and the returning officer concerned have taken note and the issue was resolved amicably.

PDP and BJP candidates were involved in an argument at the polling station. Pole expressed hope that the remaining two phases on September 25 and October 1 will also see high polling percentage.

Meanwhile, the election commission expressed satisfaction over the long queues of voters at the polling stations showcasing the entire world, the deep trust and confidence of the people of J&K in the democratic exercise. The polling was held across 3,276 Polling Stations in the seven districts and 24 special polling stations set up for migrant pandits in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi.

According to officials, 31.42 per cent of the more than 35,000 eligible Kashmiri migrant voters exercised their franchise. While 27 per cent cast their votes at 19 polling stations in Jammu, 40 per cent at four polling stations in Delhi and 30 per cent at one polling station in Udhampur.

In each of the seven districts where voting was held in the first phase, the voter participation exceeded the participation during the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, the election commission said in a release. The performance builds on the trend witnessed during the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir which saw a voter turnout of 58.58 percent at polling stations, highest in the last 35 years.