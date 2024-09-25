Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: 56 per cent turnout recorded in second phase

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An 85-year-old senior citizen shows her inked finger after casting her vote using the Home Voting facility, in Srinagar.

Voter turnout in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections increased by 56%, slightly lower than the 2014 elections. Elections in 26 constituencies in six states witnessed massive voter turnout despite tight security. Notable leaders like Omar Abdullah and Ravinder Raina are in the fray. The final vote count is scheduled for October 1st, with the vote count scheduled for October 8th.

Voter turnout is high despite tight security

More than 56% voters participated in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Elections were held peacefully in 26 constituencies, with high voter turnout seen in key constituencies despite heightened security. Some constituencies also recorded slightly higher turnout compared to the 2014 elections, when the overall voter turnout was 60%.

Major constituencies and elections

Sri Mata Vaishno Devi district recorded the highest turnout at 79.95%, followed by Surankot at 75.11%. Although high turnout was reported in most states, voter turnout in 20 states was slightly lower than in previous elections.

Diplomatic overview of the electoral process

Foreign diplomats saw the elections for the first time since fighting broke out in the region. A total of 16 diplomats from the United States, Norway and Singapore visited the region to observe the election process. Jorgan K. Andrews, U.S. Attorney; and deputy head of the mission, praised the voter turnout and described the election as “healthy and democratic”.

"It is great to see the enthusiasm; it's great to see Kashmiris out (and) voting after a pause for 10 years. We are very excited to see the results. It looks very healthy and very democratic," Andrews told PTI Videos at a polling station.

Criticism from Opposition leaders

Former Prime Minister Omar Abdullah criticised the involvement of foreign diplomats in the election, saying it was an internal matter. He earlier questioned the government’s decision to invite foreign observers and rejected international comments on Kashmir.

Security and election procedures

The Election Commission set up 3,502 polling stations, including urban and rural areas, and deployed more than 15,000 personnel to ensure order. Delegates praised special initiatives such as "pink polling stations" run by all women.

Final year and math

The third and final round of voting is scheduled for October 1, with the counting to be held on October 8. Several prominent politicians, including Omar Abdullah and Ravinder Raina of the BJP, are contesting the crucial elections.

