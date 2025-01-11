Jammu and Kashmir: Snowfall expected over weekend, slippery conditions on Mughal road

Follow us on Image Source : X Snowfall expected over weekend

Jammu and Kashmir continue to reel under cold weather, with minimum temperatures settling several degrees below the freezing point. The meteorological department predicted light rain/snow at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday. In the Poonch district, commuters are advised to not travel on the Mughal road due to 'slippery conditions'.

DDC Poonch issues advisory

Poonch district administration has advised the commuters to not travel on the Mughal road. Slippery conditions pertain on the border roads despite regular cleaning. Mughal Road connects Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu to Srinagar in Kashmir.

Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch Vikas Kumar Kundal told ANI on Saturday "... The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has tried to reopen the road for vehicular traffic... But because of extreme cold and temperatures, a black ice condition develops which causes vehicles to slip. This is why restrictions were imposed, and the Mughal road is closed at present..."

Jammu and Kashmir weather

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Friday forecast generally dry weather between January 12-14. However, light snow is expected today and tomorrow. On Saturday, Kashmir continued to experience sub-zero night temperatures, with the minimum temperatures remaining several degrees below freezing.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 4.4 degrees, officials said.

Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 9.6 degrees.

In Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, the minimum temperature settled at minus 10 degrees Celsius, up from minus 10.4 degrees the night before, according to the weather office.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, logged a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Konibal in Pampore town also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.2 degrees.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir saw the mercury settle at minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.