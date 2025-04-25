Jammu and Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi meets injured tourists, condemns Pahalgam terror attack Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indians and one Nepali, prompting the Central government to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the security situation and response.

Srinagar:

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited Jammu and Kashmir on Friday following the deadly terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Gandhi met with the injured tourists, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the situation, offering full support to the state's leadership in the wake of the tragic event.

The Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow, resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, with several others injured. The attack has been widely condemned as an attempt to disrupt peace and unity in the country. Gandhi expressed his solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the attack was designed to divide Indian society.

“I came here to understand the situation and to help,” Gandhi said during his visit. “The entire population of Jammu and Kashmir has condemned this terrible action and has fully supported the nation at this time. My heartfelt condolences go out to those who have lost their loved ones,” he added.

In addition to meeting with political leaders, Rahul Gandhi also visited a hospital in Srinagar where he met with an injured victim of the attack. He reassured the injured and their families that the nation stands united in the fight against terrorism. Gandhi emphasized that the opposition parties have shown full support for the government’s response to the attack.

“We are ready to support whatever action the government wishes to take. The idea behind this attack is to divide the people of India, and it’s crucial that every Indian stands united to defeat the terrorists’ intentions,” he stated. He also condemned the incidents of Kashmiris being targeted in other parts of India following the attack, calling for national unity and solidarity in the face of adversity.

Gandhi further met with various local groups, including traders, student leaders, and tourism industry representatives, to assess the broader impact of the attack on the region.

The central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response. Following the meeting, the government took decisive steps, including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan until the latter took credible action to curb cross-border terrorism. India’s military is also on high alert, conducting several operations to neutralise any remaining terrorist threats in the region.

Rahul Gandhi also expressed his support for the actions being taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government. "I assured both the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor that my party and I will fully support them during this difficult time," he said.

The Pahalgam attack has once again highlighted the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism, and leaders across the political spectrum have united in their condemnation of the violence. The government’s efforts to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in supporting terrorism are expected to intensify in the coming days.

As the situation continues to unfold, Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Srinagar reinforces the message of national unity in the face of terror and serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to fight against forces that seek to divide the country.

