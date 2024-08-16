Major police reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of assembly election dates announcement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Jammu and Kashmir: Police personnel stand guard in Jammu.

Ahead of the anticipated announcement of assembly elections, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated a large-scale reshuffle, transferring several key officials, including deputy commissioners. This move follows the Election Commission's directive to relocate officers posted in their home districts to other areas where elections are due.

Over 30 senior police officers transferred

In a significant overhaul, more than 30 senior police officers, including IGPs and DIGs, have been transferred across Jammu and Kashmir. Many districts will now have new police chiefs. This reshuffling comes as the Election Commission prepares to announce the assembly election schedule, with expectations that Jammu and Kashmir will be included.

Election Commission to announce poll dates soon

The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, fulfilling a Supreme Court directive to complete the electoral process in the Union Territory by September 30, 2024. This will be the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Late-night orders for transfers

The General Administration Department of Jammu and Kashmir issued transfer orders late on Thursday night, affecting 89 officials, including deputy commissioners, secretaries, commissioners, directors, and managing directors. The Election Commission had earlier instructed the transfer of officers posted in their home districts, a standard practice before elections.

Elections expected in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand

Elections are also anticipated soon in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, with their respective legislative assemblies' terms ending in November 2024 and January 2025. The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, after reviewing election preparations in Jammu and Kashmir, assured that the assembly elections would be conducted "as soon as possible" without interference from any internal or external forces.

Also read | Nalin Prabhat appointed as new DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police