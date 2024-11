Follow us on Image Source : X Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla attaches multiple properties

Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla have attached multiple properties (double-storied residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, Tipper, Trailer, and SUV) worth Rs 1.72 crore.

The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan aka Rafi Rafa, resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, district Baramulla.

The properties were acquired from the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.

