Jammu and Kashmir: Operation underway to neutralise terrorists hiding in nursery in Kathua A fierce gunfight erupted in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces clashed with terrorists hiding in a nursery, with operations ongoing to neutralize the infiltrators.

A fierce encounter took place on Sunday evening in the Sanyal village of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, after security forces confronted a group of terrorists hiding in a dense nursery. The terrorists believed to have infiltrated from across the International Border, engaged in intense firing with the forces for over half an hour, officials confirmed.

The operation began after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in a local enclosure, known as a 'dhok,' situated in the nursery area, around five kilometres from the International Border with Pakistan. A team from the Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a search, but upon entering the area, they came under heavy gunfire, leading to a gunfight. Reinforcements were quickly deployed, and a manhunt was initiated to track down the infiltrators.

While the exchange of fire lasted for nearly 30 minutes, no casualties have been reported thus far. The situation remains tense, with additional forces strengthening the cordon around the area. According to intelligence inputs, two groups of terrorists, each consisting of 5-6 members, infiltrated the region on Saturday. Village women collecting firewood had reported seeing the militants in the area. In a related incident, a seven-year-old girl was injured and taken to a local hospital, though the exact cause of her injury remains unclear.

Resident Anita Devi shared a harrowing account of the encounter, describing how heavily armed terrorists held her husband at gunpoint while she managed to escape by shouting, attracting the attention of nearby villagers.

Security officials have reported that the region has been on high alert, with over 250 rounds of intense gunfire heard during the operation. The area remains under siege as security forces continue their efforts to neutralize the terrorists.

Kathua district has become a key infiltration route for Pakistan-based militants, with recent years seeing increased terror activities in the region. The security forces have stepped up operations to prevent further attacks and maintain stability in the area, particularly following a series of violent incidents in neighbouring districts over the past year.

Kathua continues to face security challenges, with efforts to curb terrorism intensifying in the face of continued infiltration attempts and terror-related incidents.

(PTI inputs)