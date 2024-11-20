J-K: Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

In a significant development from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, nearly half a dozen landmines, part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, exploded following a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday (November 20).

According to information released by authorities, around six blasts were heard consecutively over the past few hours as the forest fire triggered the landmines. While no casualties have been reported, efforts are ongoing to control the flames.

'Investigation Underway'

Meanwhile, providing details about the incident, the authorities stated that the reason behind the eruption of the forest fire, which began across the border in the afternoon and spread to the Indian side in the forward areas of the Krishna Ghati sector in Mendhar sub-division, remains at large. However, the authorities reported, speculations regarding a deliberate attempt from across the border to damage India's anti-infiltration obstacle system cannot be ruled out.

Further, an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

'Army on High Alert'

Significantly, the Indian Army posted along the LoC remains on high alert to thwart any potential infiltration attempts by terrorists amid the ongoing situation.

(With inputs from PTI)