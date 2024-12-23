Jammu and Kashmir: Iltija Mufti joins protest outside CM's residence over reservation, check their demands

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Iltija Mufti

In a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, along with several political figures and hundreds of students, joined a protest outside the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, demanding a review of the new reservation policy. The protest is centred on the changes introduced by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration earlier this year, which have sparked widespread discontent across the region.

Iltija Mufti addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the protest was not politically motivated. "We are here not to do politics. In Jammu and Kashmir, the focus is on Article 370 and the restoration of statehood, but no one is talking about the youth. They have very basic demands—like ensuring the reservation policy is equitable and not discriminatory," she stated. She further expressed hope that the government, which came to power with a large mandate, would fulfil its promises and rationalise the reservation system promptly.

The protest saw participation from opposition leaders such as PDP’s Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti, as well as Awami Itihad Party leader Sheikh Khurshid. The demonstrators are seeking a review of the reservation policy, which was implemented by the administration led by LG Manoj Sinha earlier this year.

The controversial reservation policy

The new policy, introduced in the lead-up to the assembly elections, reduced the reservation percentage for the general category while increasing reservations for specific reserved categories in jobs and educational admissions. The government granted 10% reservations for the Pahari ethnic group, along with three other tribes, pushing the total reservations under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category to 20%. Additionally, 8% of reservations were allocated to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), along with the addition of 15 new castes to the OBC list.

This policy has sparked outrage among students and political leaders alike, leading to protests and demands for its reversal. National Conference (NC) MP Ruhulla Mehdi has also promised to join the protests but cited confusion between the elected government and the LG's office regarding the matter.

Government's response

In response to growing protests, the Jammu and Kashmir government formed a three-member panel on December 10 to review the reservation policy. The committee comprises Health Minister Sakina Itoo, Forest Minister Javed Ahmad Rana, and Science and Technology Minister Satish Sharma, although no timeline has been set for the submission of their report.

The Chief Minister has reassured people that his government would honour whatever verdict the court may rule in the matter while creating a cabinet subcommittee for the review of the policy and stakeholder engagement. At the same time, he noted that peaceful protests were the constitutional rights of a citizen and reiterated that the issue was being handled with all seriousness.

While the protest still holds, the reservation policy is a burning issue as both political leaders and students await a fair and timely solution.