Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy rain continues to disrupt Ramban, Police issue urgent traffic advisory Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was stopped from both sides due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple places between Nashri and Banihal. The rain was continuing along the highway, and commuters were advised not to travel.

Srinagar:

The recent heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district has severely disrupted daily life, leading to several fatalities and extensive damage to infrastructure. While the rain eased overnight, the Meteorological Department has issued another alert, predicting more heavy rainfall in the area today.

Massive disruptions due to landslides and flooding

Ramban witnessed significant rainfall, with landslides causing a substantial amount of debris to block roads, especially on the NH 44 highway, which is a key route connecting Jammu and Srinagar. This led to the closure of several roads and the interruption of travel for many, especially tourists. The region is still recovering from the impact of a cloudburst that struck the previous day, resulting in the tragic deaths of three individuals. Over 100 others have been rescued, but the area remains in a state of crisis with road closures and the loss of livestock, including over 40 sheep and goats.

Temporary relief with reopening of alternative routes

To help alleviate the mounting pressure on traffic and assist stranded travellers, the administration has opened alternative routes, including the Mughal Road for light motor vehicles (LMVs). However, many travellers expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities available on the Mughal Road, citing a lack of emergency services, proper rest areas, and reliable network connectivity. They urged officials to clear the debris promptly and provide necessary services as the situation remains precarious.

The authorities have also ramped up relief and rescue efforts following the cessation of the heavy rainfall, although bad weather initially hindered these operations.

Schools, Colleges closed, traffic management in Place

In light of the severe weather, all schools and colleges in Ramban have been closed for the day. The district administration had already announced this closure on April 20th in anticipation of worsening weather conditions. The ongoing disruptions have also led to traffic issues, prompting Jammu and Kashmir’s Traffic Police to issue a detailed advisory.

Traffic Advisory

The Jammu-Kashmir National Highway (NH-44) will remain closed for vehicle movement until repairs are completed, which is expected by 8 PM on April 21. Travellers are advised to avoid this route until it is fully cleared and reopened.

Other Key Roads Affected:

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244): Currently closed due to accumulated snow. The decision to reopen this route will depend on approval from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).

Currently closed due to accumulated snow. The decision to reopen this route will depend on approval from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL). SSG Road (Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road): Closed due to snow accumulation, with vehicular movement dependent on clearance from the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

Closed due to snow accumulation, with vehicular movement dependent on clearance from the Border Roads Organization (BRO). Mughal Road: Limited to one-way traffic for light motor vehicles (LMVs) from Shopian to Poonch between 10 AM to 3 PM. No vehicles will be allowed after the cutoff time.

Limited to one-way traffic for light motor vehicles (LMVs) from Shopian to Poonch between 10 AM to 3 PM. No vehicles will be allowed after the cutoff time. Bhaderwah-Chamba Road: Closed due to snow and ice buildup.

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police has urged travelers to verify the road conditions with the respective traffic control units before embarking on their journey. The following contact numbers are available for road condition updates:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103 Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103 Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

9419993745, 1800-180-7043 Udhampur: 8491928625

8491928625 Kishtwar PCR: 9906154100

9906154100 Kargil PCR: 9541902330, 9541902331

9541902330, 9541902331 Ganderbal PCR: 9906668731

As authorities continue to manage the crisis, the situation in Ramban and surrounding areas remains fluid. The administration is working to clear the debris and restore normalcy, but travellers are advised to remain cautious and follow official updates closely to ensure their safety.