Jammu and Kashmir govt closes 48 tourist destinations | Check full list here In response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir government has temporarily closed 48 of 87 tourist destinations in the Kashmir Valley. This action facilitates ongoing security operations and aims to ensure visitor safety.

Srinagar:

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to temporarily close 48 out of 87 tourist destinations across the Kashmir Valley. This measure aims to facilitate ongoing security operations and ensure the safety of visitors.​

The decision to close 48 tourist spots comes amid intensified search operations and security reviews. Officials have identified these locations as either active operation zones or areas deemed vulnerable to potential threats. The closures are temporary and will be reviewed based on the evolving security situation.

The shutdown of these tourist destinations is expected to significantly impact the local economy, which heavily relies on tourism. Local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and tour operators, have already reported cancellations and a sharp decline in visitors. The government has assured that measures are being taken to restore normalcy and support affected stakeholders.​

Advisory for tourists

Tourists planning to visit the Kashmir Valley are advised to stay updated on the latest travel advisories and exercise caution. They should avoid areas under security operations and comply with local authorities' instructions. For real-time updates, travelers can refer to official government channels and local news outlets.

On April 22, at least 26 civilians, including 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national, were killed in a brutal terrorist attack. The Resistance Front (TRF) initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later retracted their statement. The assault has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to diplomatic strains and increased security protocols in the region. ​