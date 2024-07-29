Jammu and Kashmir: Four persons killed in blast in Sopore area of Baramulla district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives in a blast in the Sopore area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday. According to the police, the blast occurred on a scrap dealer's premises. The deceased also includes the scrap dealer. The police suspect that he may have bought some army scrap from Ladakh.

The blast occurred inside a scrap dealer's shop at Sher Colony in Sopore town of Baramulla district. The Police officials said some people were unloading scrap from a truck when the blast occurred.

Forensics rushed to spot

Out of four deceased, two persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries later, the officials said. The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Nadroo (40), Aazim Ashraf Mir (20), Aadil Rashid Bhat (23) and Mohammad Azhar (25). All of them were residents of the Sher Colony. The exact nature and cause of the explosion was not immediately known. The officials added that a team of forensic experts has been rushed to the site.

