Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla Police arrest three terrorists involved in grenade attack on army camp

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Three terrorists involved in the grenade attack on the 163 Territorial Army (TA) security force camp in Hamray Pattan on January 7 were arrested by the Baramulla Police within 24 hours of the incident.

According to Baramulla’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Firoz Yehya, the grenade attack took place around 7:40 p.m. on January 7. "The incident was reported to us by the in-charge police forces, and while the attack caused significant damage to the premises, fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," said SP Yehya during a media briefing.

The attack occurred when unidentified terrorists lobbed a grenade towards the 163 TA camp, which is a critical security installation. The perpetrators intended to cause harm and destruction, but thanks to prompt action by local authorities and intelligence forces, the attackers were quickly apprehended.

Within a day, the Baramulla Police managed to arrest three individuals linked to the crime. In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement recovered crucial material from the arrested terrorists, including one hand grenade, an AK series rifle, a pistol, 250 live rounds of AK ammunition, and 21 live rounds of pistol ammunition.

The swift arrests and seizure of weapons highlight the Baramulla Police’s effective response to terrorism-related incidents in the region. The authorities have initiated further investigations to ascertain the involvement of other operatives and to understand the broader network behind the attack.

The grenade attack on the 163 TA camp is part of a series of violent acts targeting security forces in Jammu & Kashmir, but this successful operation by the police showcases their determination to maintain peace and security in the region. As investigations continue, local officials remain on high alert, ensuring that all security measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Baramulla Police have expressed their commitment to tackling terrorism and disrupting terror networks in the region, as they work closely with security agencies to safeguard the lives of civilians and security personnel alike.

(ANI inputs)