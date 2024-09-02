Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: BJP releases fourth list of candidates, fields Ravinder Raina from Nowshera

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: BJP releases fourth list of candidates, fields Ravinder Raina from Nowshera

BJP is making all-out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has tied up with the NC, especially in the Jammu region, a BJP bastion since 2014.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Srinagar Updated on: September 02, 2024 19:52 IST
BJP named Ravinder Raina as a candidate from Nowshera seat
Image Source : PTI BJP named Ravinder Raina as a candidate from Nowshera seat

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the fourth list of candidates for the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir fielding party unit chief Ravinder Raina from the Nowshera constituency.

 

Name of BJP candidates

  • Ravinder Raina from the Nowshera seat
  • Arif Raja from Idgah seat
  • Er. Aijaz Hussain from Lal Chowk seat
  • Dr. Ali Mohammad Mir from Khansahib seat
  • Zahid Hussain from Chrar-i-Sharif seat
  • Vibodh Gupta from Rajouri (ST) seat

Earlier on Tuesday the saffron party issued its third list of 29 candidates for the second and third phases of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the list, the party fielded Murtaza Khan from Mendhar, Sunil Bhardwaj from Ramnagar (SC), Chowdhary Abdul Ghani from Poonch Haveli, Pawan Gupta from Udhampur West, Mohd Iqbal Malik from Thannamandi, and Baldev Raj Sharma from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi among others. This come after the saffron party released the first two lists of 16 candidates on August 26. 

 

The first list includes the names of candidates for a few Kashmir constituencies, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag. The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the candidates for the polls. August 27 is the last date for filing nominations for the first phase and the process for the second and third phases will begin from August 29 and September 5 respectively. In the last assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, when it was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.

Also read: PM Modi launches BJP's membership drive - 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024'

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement