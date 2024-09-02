Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: BJP releases fourth list of candidates, fields Ravinder Raina from Nowshera

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP named Ravinder Raina as a candidate from Nowshera seat

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the fourth list of candidates for the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir fielding party unit chief Ravinder Raina from the Nowshera constituency.

Name of BJP candidates

Ravinder Raina from the Nowshera seat

Arif Raja from Idgah seat

Er. Aijaz Hussain from Lal Chowk seat

Dr. Ali Mohammad Mir from Khansahib seat

Zahid Hussain from Chrar-i-Sharif seat

Vibodh Gupta from Rajouri (ST) seat

Earlier on Tuesday the saffron party issued its third list of 29 candidates for the second and third phases of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the list, the party fielded Murtaza Khan from Mendhar, Sunil Bhardwaj from Ramnagar (SC), Chowdhary Abdul Ghani from Poonch Haveli, Pawan Gupta from Udhampur West, Mohd Iqbal Malik from Thannamandi, and Baldev Raj Sharma from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi among others. This come after the saffron party released the first two lists of 16 candidates on August 26.

The first list includes the names of candidates for a few Kashmir constituencies, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag. The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the candidates for the polls. August 27 is the last date for filing nominations for the first phase and the process for the second and third phases will begin from August 29 and September 5 respectively. In the last assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, when it was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.

