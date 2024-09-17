J-K Assembly polls tomorrow: How to check voter list, polling booth, voter ID card details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections will be held on September 18.

The stage is set for the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18. In total, 24 seats across the Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, and south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian will go to poll sin the first phase. The second phase of polling for 26 seats will be held on September 25, while the third phase for 40 seats on September 5.

The key constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase include Pulwama, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Pahalgam, Doda, Ramban, and Bnihal.

J-K Assembly polls: How to download the voter list?

First log on to the NVSP Electoral Roll page.

On the home page, then select the state, district, assembly constituency, and language, and enter the captcha code.

Then scroll down to view the polling station details.

After this, click on the blue arrow against your part details to download the Voter list.

J-K Assembly polls: How to check your Name on voter list

First, visit the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal.

Then on the next page, click on 'Search in Electoral Roll'.

There, you can check if your name is on the voter list.

J-K Assembly polls: How to find polling booth