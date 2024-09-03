Tuesday, September 03, 2024
     
J-K Assembly Elections: PDP releases new list of candidates | Know who's contesting from Vaishno Devi Katra

Mehbooba Mufti's PDP has released the fifth list of candidates for the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The party has fielded its candidate in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Srinagar Updated on: September 03, 2024 18:06 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
Image Source : PTI PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday (September 3) declared its candidates on two seats for the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled to take place in three phases. This was the fifth list released by Mehbooba Mufti-led outfit. With this, the total number of candidates declared for the polls is 36. The PDP had announced candidates on 17, 4, 8, and six seats in the first, second, third and fourth list respectively.

Who are the candidates on PDP's latest list?

  • Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: Pratap Krishan Sharma
  • Reasi: Bodh Raj Meania

India Tv - PDP new list, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Image Source : INDIA TVPDP new list

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 8. Significantly, the 2024 polls will be the first elections in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

