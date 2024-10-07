'Forming govt is not a priority, it's important to work for Kashmiris': Engineer Rashid

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Engineer Rashid

Ahead of the vote counting for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, Awami Ittehad Party leader Engineer Rashid, on Monday (October 7), expressed confidence in his party's significant gains in the elections.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, the Baramulla MP stated that the election results would surprise everyone and would favor his party.

"If we had been given one more week before polling commenced in the union territory, the results would have shown remarkable changes. However, I have received tremendous support from the public during the campaign," he added.

Significantly, the Awami Ittehad Party chief also emphasized that working for the Kashmiris is more important than forming a government in the union territory.

He stated, "While the JKPDP and JKNC had five years to work in the region, no major developmental work was initiated in J&K."

Moreover, in response to a question about efforts to restore peace in Kashmir, he said that Kashmiris do not want Modi's version of peace, but real peace. He added that Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are both afraid of him.

"Mehbooba Mufti herself formed a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the BJP. Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have no real issues to fight for; their only concern is to target Engineer Rashid," he remarked.

About Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024

The first-ever polls in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 witnessed a voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, less than the 65.52 per cent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections. The fate of 873 candidates, vying for a seat in the 90-member house, has been sealed and it will be known by Tuesday evening.

More than 25.69 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates, including leaders such as former chief minister Omar Abdullah, J&K Congress President and former minister Tariq Hamid Qarra, BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina, and Apni Party chief Syed Altaf Bukhari. There were four Kashmiri Pandit candidates in the fray.