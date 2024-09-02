Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Congress releases second list of candidates, fields J-K unit chief Karra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Congress released the second list of candidates for the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir starting this month and fielded party J-K unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng. The party has named six candidates for the second phase of the elections in the second list while nine candidates were announced in the first list. With this, 15 candidates have been declared so far.

Here’s the second list of all six candidates

Central Shalteng: Tariq Hameed Karra

Reasi: Mumtaz Khan

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi: Bhupender Jamwal

Rajouri (ST): Iftkar Ahmed

Thannamandi (ST): Shabir Ahmad Khan

Surankote (ST): Mohd Shahnawaz Choudhary

The party had fielded nine candidates in its first list released last month.

The party fielded party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former State unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal.

The announcement came after the Congress clinched a seat-sharing deal with ally National Conference (NC). The NC and the Congress agreed to contest 51 and 32 seats respectively for the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress first list of candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

Surinder Singh Channi

Amanullah Mantoo

Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Peerzada Mohd Syed

Sheikh Zafarullah

Nadeem Sharief

Sheikh Riyaz

Dr. Pradeep Kumar Bhagat

Vikar Rasool Wani

The first phase of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18, the second on September 25 and the third on October 1. The counting of votes will be done on October 8.