Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Congress releases second list of candidates, fields J-K unit chief Karra

Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in three phases starting September 18 and the results will be out on October 8.

Updated on: September 02, 2024 17:24 IST
Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Congress released the second list of candidates for the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir starting this month and fielded party J-K unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng. The party has named six candidates for the second phase of the elections in the second list while nine candidates were announced in the first list. With this, 15 candidates have been declared so far.

Here’s the second list of all six candidates

  • Central Shalteng: Tariq Hameed Karra
  • Reasi: Mumtaz Khan
  • Shri Mata Vaishno Devi: Bhupender Jamwal
  • Rajouri (ST): Iftkar Ahmed
  • Thannamandi (ST): Shabir Ahmad Khan
  • Surankote (ST): Mohd Shahnawaz Choudhary

The party had fielded nine candidates in its first list released last month.

The party fielded party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former State unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal.

The announcement came after the Congress clinched a seat-sharing deal with ally National Conference (NC). The NC and the Congress agreed to contest 51 and 32 seats respectively for the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress first list of candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

  • Surinder Singh Channi
  • Amanullah Mantoo
  • Ghulam Ahmad Mir
  • Peerzada Mohd Syed
  • Sheikh Zafarullah
  • Nadeem Sharief
  • Sheikh Riyaz
  • Dr. Pradeep Kumar Bhagat
  • Vikar Rasool Wani

The first phase of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18, the second on September 25 and the third on October 1. The counting of votes will be done on October 8.

