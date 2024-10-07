Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024 Live streaming: When and where to watch poll results

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Assembly Elections 2024: The counting of votes for the 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir is set to begin on Tuesday morning. This marks the final phase of a significant electoral journey, which will establish the union territory's first elected government since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 were held over three phases and witnessed a voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, less than the 65.52 per cent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections. The fate of 873 candidates, vying for a seat in the 90-member house, has been sealed and it will be known by Tuesday evening.

Main parties and candidates in Jammu and Kashmir

Prominent among those in the fray are NC leader Omar Abdullah (contesting from Budgam and Ganderbal assembly segments), Sajad Gani Lone of People's Conference (from Handwara and Kupwara seats), Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra (Batamaloo) and BJP state president Ravindra Raina (Nowshera seat). The other notable contestants are AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Dooru), PDP leaders Waheed Para (Pulwama), Iltija Mufti (Bijbehara), Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari (Chanapora), CPI(M) veteran Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (Kulgam) and former deputy chief ministers Muzaffar Hussain Baig and Tara Chand.

Meanwhile, several exit polls on Saturday gave an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, with the regional partner emerging as the single largest party.

Date: October 8, 2024, Tuesday

Time: 8 am onwards

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: What happened in 2014 and 2008?

The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014 were held in five phases from 25 November – 20 December 2014. Voters elected 87 members to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which ends its six-year term on 19 January 2020. The results were declared on 23 December 2014.

The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held over seven days in November and December 2008. The development came after the previous government led by the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) in coalition with the Indian National Congress (INC) collapsed when the PDP withdrew its support. After the election, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) agreed on a coalition with Congress and their leader, Omar Abdullah became the state's youngest-ever Chief Minister at 38.