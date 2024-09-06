Jammu and Kashmir Election: JKPC chief Sajad Gani Lone to contest from Handwara and Kupwara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE JKPC chief Sajjad Gani Lone

Ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the J-K People's Conference (JKPC) announced party candidates for seven constituencies with party chief Sajjad Gani Lone to contest from two seats - Handwara and Kupwara. Apart from Handwara and Kupwatra, the JKPC has announced candidates on five other seats.

Handwara: Sajjad Gani Lone Kupwara: Sajjad Gani Lone Pattan: Imran Reza Ansari Trehgam: Adv Bashir Ahmad Dar Langate: Irfan Pandithpori Karnah: Dr Nasir Awan Lolab: Mudasir Akbar Shah

With a 5,423-vote margin, PC leader Sajad Gani Lone was victorious in the 2014 Assembly elections for the Handwara seat. With 29,355 votes, he won. PC defeated NC with an 8085-vote margin in the 2019 LS poll. With an astounding lead of over 7000 votes from the Handwara seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PC pushed NC down to the third spot.

Reports suggest that Sajad Lone is under pressure from the party workers to fight for the Kupwara assembly seat also. Considering the current Lok Sabha election voting patterns, Lone's joining the electoral fray will likely result in a straight fight for the Kupwara seat between him and the National Conference.