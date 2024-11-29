J-K administration dismisses two govt employees having terror links

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday (November 29) terminated two more government employees after law enforcement and intelligence agencies established their links to a terror group. According to the information released, the order was passed under the direction of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. It confirmed the roles of Ab. Rehman Naika (a pharmacist in the Health Department) and Zahir Abbas (a teacher in the School Education Department) in incidents linked to terror activities in the valley, leading to their dismissal from service in the interest of state security.

It is pertinent to note that over the past few months, the Lt. Governor-led administration has terminated several government employees over terror links in the Union Territory. This development further signifies the government's hardened stance on the matter.

Charges Against Ab. Rehman Naika: Sources in the security agencies have confirmed Ab. Rehman Naika's links with Hizbul Mujahideen. He is alleged to have been behind the killing of a political leader, Ghulam Hassan Lone of Devsar, to create terror and insecurity among patriotic people.

“Investigations revealed that Ab. Rehman Naika played a pivotal role in fostering, strengthening, and proliferating a conducive ecosystem for secessionism and terrorism, not only in his local area of Kulgam but also in the neighboring districts of Shopian and Anantnag,” sources in law enforcement agencies stated.

Further investigations also confirmed his involvement as an over-ground worker (OGW). “He has been a rabid OGW and a hardcore terror associate for various outfits, particularly Hizbul Mujahideen. He had a free run for a very long time. He undermined and sabotaged the very system from which he derived his livelihood. Moreover, he used his privilege as a government employee to target people, police, and political leaders. It is unfortunate that Indian taxpayers’ money was used to pay the salary of a terrorist like Ab. Rehman Naika,” the sources added.

Charges Against Zahir Abbas: Further, Zahir Abbas is the second government employee whose services were terminated by LG Manoj Sinha on Friday. Zahir is presently lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, for harboring three active terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (Mohd Amin, Reyaz Ahmad, and Mudasir Ahmad) in Kishtwar.

“During the investigation of terror activities in Kishtwar, Zahir's role as a hardcore OGW came to light. As a teacher, he was expected to serve the nation, but he betrayed his country, aligned with Pakistani terrorists, and provided arms, ammunition, and logistical support to terror outfits, particularly Hizbul Mujahideen. He turned against the same country that provided him and his family with a livelihood and a life of dignity. After his arrest, Zahir provided information on hideouts where arms and ammunition were stored and also identified two other OGWs, namely Gulzar Ahmad and Mohd Hanief,” sources in the law enforcement agencies revealed.

Further, a top security official also mentioned Zahir Abbas's role in providing critical information about security force movements to his handlers in Pakistan.