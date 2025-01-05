Jammu and Kashmir: 4 dead, two missing after vehicle falls into river in Kishtwar

Follow us on Image Source : X Vehicle skidded off the road

As many as four people were killed while two others, including the driver, were missing after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The tragic incident happened on Sunday and the police said that the rescue operation is underway. The accident took place in the Paddar area. Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the incident.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh offered condolences

Udhampur MP and Union Minister Jitendra Singh offered his condolences to the bereaved families. He took to social media X and said that he was in touch with the Kishtwar District Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan and was receiving updates about the accident.

"Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot. Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti," the post read.

Army vehicle fell into gorge in J-K's Bandipora

On Saturday, an Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. In this tragic accident, four army personnel died and another was injured. The accident occurred near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district where the soldiers were on duty.

The Army issued a statement sharing further details about the accident. "While performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of Indian Army skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions", the statement reads.

"Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour," the army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

"Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident.

Indian Army extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," it said and later added that "one more braveheart succumbed to the injuries," it added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other leaders paid tributes to the soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies)