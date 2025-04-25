J-K: Two posing as pony service providers booked on Vaishno Devi route after Pahalgam attack During a routine patrol near Shri Geeta Mata Mandir, the police team intercepted a man who initially identified himself as Puran Singh. However, upon verification, authorities discovered that his real name was Manir Hussain.

Srinagar:

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, two men impersonating pony service providers were booked. The duo was allegedly using fake documents on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi route in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said.

During a routine patrol near Shri Geeta Mata Mandir, the police team intercepted a man who initially identified himself as Puran Singh. However, upon verification, authorities discovered that his real name was Manir Hussain.

According to police reports, he was found using someone else’s authorised service card to carry out operations illegally. An FIR has been registered against him under the relevant legal provisions at Katra Police Station.

In a separate but similar incident near the Ban Ganga bridge, police apprehended Sahil Khan, a resident of Kotli in Jammu district. He was allegedly operating a pony service without holding any valid license or authorisation.

Sahil Khan reportedly confessed to not having any official permission, following which a case was also registered against him, police said.

Authorities have stated that surveillance and verification drives will continue in order to curb unauthorised activities along the route to the shrine. Police have also urged all service providers to carry valid identification and operational documents at all times. Additionally, the public has been encouraged to report any suspicious activity or behaviour they may come across.

In light of the recent terror attack in Baisaran, in which mostly tourists, tragically lost their lives, security measures have been significantly tightened throughout the valley.

(IWith PTI inputs)