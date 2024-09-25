Jammu and Kashmir: Revamping of CM's official residence begins, Wazarat road to become VIP zone again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

The revamp of the official Chief Minister's residence in Jammu and Kashmir is underway, signalling a resurgence in activity on the previously quiet Wazarat Road. The arrival of a new Chief Minister is anticipated to increase the flow of visitors to the area, which has remained largely deserted since the BJP-PDP government exited in 2018.

As preparations intensify, security around the Chief Minister's residence has been tightened and work on painting and maintenance is progressing swiftly. Nearby, construction crews are busy laying new water pipelines along Wazarat Road, further indicating the government's focus on development ahead of upcoming elections.

Residents have begun to notice the uptick in activity. Virpal, a tea vendor situated just 300 meters from the CM's residence, commented on the elections, stating, "Nothing much is happening except for voting." When reminded about the ongoing renovations at the Chief Minister's residence, he quickly responded, "Of course, they are preparing; a Chief Minister will be coming again, and this road will become VIP once more."

In the past six years, the area has seen a decline in traffic and cleanliness. Gagan, a local textile businessman, remarked, "Just look at how many vehicles are parked on the road today. This wasn’t the case before; the streets were clean, and vehicles weren’t parked on the sidewalks." He expressed optimism that the increased activity would bring back a sense of vibrancy to the locality.

The enthusiasm for the new Chief Minister is palpable among locals. Ved Pandit, who came from the Jiwal area for shopping, mentioned that he isn't worried about the new Chief Minister's arrival impacting his access to the market. "We used to come here easily before, and the same will continue," he said, emphasising his anticipation for the changes ahead.

Security personnel have been deployed at various points along the road leading to the Chief Minister's residence. One officer noted that while rituals at the nearby temple continue, the road will be cleared during the CM's arrivals and departures, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

As the preparations continue, the community eagerly awaits the new leadership and the revitalisation of the region, which has long awaited a return to its former prominence.

(Inputs from agencies)