  J-K: Mughal Road closed, traffic suspended for last 4 days after heavy snowfall | VIDEO

J-K: Mughal Road closed, traffic suspended for last 4 days after heavy snowfall | VIDEO

J-K: The cold wave conditions intensified across Kashmir, with the weather department predicting fresh spells of light to moderate snowfall in the valley over the next week.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Srinagar Published : Jan 02, 2025 10:41 IST, Updated : Jan 02, 2025 11:45 IST
Mughal Road in Poonch district has been closed and traffic suspended for the last four days after Poonch received heavy snowfall. According to the weather department, the current Western Disturbance is expected to intensify during the afternoon, bringing heavy snowfall to the higher reaches of North Kashmir, higher reaches of Ganderbal district, the Sonamarg-Pahalgam axis, and the Zojila-Drass-Minimarg axis.

There is a 60 per cent chance that plains of north Kashmir may as well experience good snow accumulations. Some impact is also possible for parts of central Kashmir (45 per cent chance), particularly Ganderbal district (50 per cent chance), and a few parts of south Kashmir (25 per cent chance). The Western Disturbance is expected to withdraw from late night today.

Following its departure, mostly dry conditions are expected on January 3 and 4, although isolated brief spells of precipitation cannot be entirely ruled out, especially in higher-altitude areas. 

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' — the harshest period of winter — which began on December 21. During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are highest, and the temperature drops considerably. Chillai-Kalan ends on January 30, but the cold wave continues even after that. Chillai-Kalan is followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

