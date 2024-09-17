J-K: Six Army jawans injured after their vehicle rolls down into gorge in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Four Army jawans injured after their vehicle rolls down into gorge in J-K's Rajouri

In a tragic accident, six Army jawans were injured on Tuesday after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 100-foot gorge in the Manjakote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The injured soldiers were rushed to the hospital while a rescue operation had been started. Among the injured jawans, two are reported to be in critical condition.

The officials said that rescuers, including local villagers, evacuated six injured commandos and the condition of two of them was stated to be “critical”. The accident caused extensive damage to the vehicle, they added.

Meanwhile, a case, related to the accident, was also registered and the investigation was underway. Providing details, Saleem Ahmed Bhatti, BMO (Block Medical Officer) Govt PHC Manjakote said that initially, all the injured were admitted to PHC Manjakote after which they were referred to 150 General Hospital, an Armed Forces Hospital in Rajouri.

Image Source : INDIA TVArmy vehicle fell into george in Rajouri

