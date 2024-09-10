IAF Flying Officer accuses Wing Commander of rape at Srinagar station, FIR lodged

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The IAF in a statement said that the Budgam Police Station approached the concerned Air Force station for the investigation and added that it is cooperating in the investigation.

A woman Flying Officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday alleged rape, mental harassment, and stalking by a Wing Commander of an Air Force Station in Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after the allegations came to limelight, the IAF ordered an internal inquiry into the case.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) after the female Flying Officer alleged rape, mental harassment, and continuous stalking by a Wing Commander of the Air Force Station in Srinagar.

The FIR has been lodged against the Wing Commander at the Police Station Budgam under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to aggravated rape committed by persons in positions of authority.

The FIR was registered after a complaint was filed wherein serious allegations were made by the female officer against the senior officer at the Air Force Station in Srinagar.

As per the FIR, the complainant, a young female officer has accused one Wing Commander of sexual assault and harassment. The incident was reported on the night of December 31, 2023, during a New Year’s party held at the Officers’ Mess.

The woman officer further alleged that the Wing Commander sexually assaulted her in his room after asking her to collect a gift.

A similar incident was reported in 2021 where an IAF woman pilot moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, alleging that she was sexually harassed by her Flight Commander.