I will fight PM Modi's narrative of 'Naya Kashmir': Engineer Rashid after being released from jail

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid talks to the media after walking out of jail on September 11, 2024.

Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, AKA Engineer Rashid, from Baramulla, has made a defiant pledge following his release from Tihar Jail on interim bail. In a fervent statement, Rashid declared his commitment to challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Naya Kashmir,’ which he claims has been rejected by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rashid, who has been vocal in his opposition to the central government’s policies, criticised the narrative promoted by PM Modi and his administration. “I will not let down my people,” Rashid asserted. “I take a pledge that I will fight PM Modi's narrative of ‘Naya Kashmir,’ which has failed in J&K. The people have rejected whatever was done on 5th August 2019,” he added, referencing the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to J&K.

The MP, known for his staunch pro-Kashmir stance, emphasized that his struggle transcends mere political ambitions. “My fight is bigger than what Omar Abdullah says. His fight is for the chair; my fight is for the people and I am an agent of my constituency,” Rashid stated, positioning himself as a defender of the common people against what he views as the BJP’s divisive policies.

Rashid also expressed his personal grievance against the ruling party, stating, “I am a victim of the BJP. I will fight against PM Modi’s ideology till my last breath.” His remarks suggest a deep-seated discontent with the central government's approach to the region.

In a call for unity, Rashid reassured his supporters of his intentions. “I am coming to Kashmir to unite my people, not to divide them,” he emphasized. His return is anticipated to reinvigorate his base and strengthen his position as a prominent critic of the current administration's policies in the region.

Rashid walked out of Tihar jail today after a Delhi court granted interim bail to him until October 2 in a terror funding case. Rashid, who gained prominence by defeating former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 elections for Baramulla, sought bail to campaign for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections. He has been in Tihar jail since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a terror funding case. The Patiala House Court has deferred its decision on his regular bail plea until October 5.

(Inputs from agencies)