How biscuits helped security forces in taking down top Lashkar commander in Srinagar

With the killing of high-profile Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Usman Lashkari in an encounter in Srinagar’s Khanyar area early Friday morning, security forces marked a major victory, particularly in the aftermath of recent attacks targeting civilians and security personnel. A carefully drafted plan, equipped with strategic intelligence, helped the forces launch the anti-terror operation based on inputs regarding the LeT commander's presence in the area. But do you know an unconventional solution adopted by officials also played a crucial role in the successful outcome of the anti-terrorism operation.

Curious as to what this solution was? Authorities used biscuits to address the problem of stray dogs, whose barking might have alerted terrorists to the security forces’ presence.

About the Encounter

A joint force, comprising local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), gunned down Usman after a day-long encounter in Srinagar's Khanyar area. According to released information, intelligence indicated Usman’s presence in a residential area, and meticulous planning ensured the operation’s success without collateral damage.

A significant concern officials faced was the presence of stray dogs, whose barking could potentially alert the terrorists. To counter this, authorities devised an unconventional solution: the search teams were equipped with biscuits to pacify the dogs as they approached the target, conducting this tactic before Fajr (pre-dawn prayers).

However, the standoff escalated when Usman—armed with an AK-47, a pistol, and numerous grenades—engaged in a deadly gun battle with security forces. Authorities reported that the confrontation ignited a fire in the house due to grenade detonations, but security personnel quickly contained it to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

After several hours of intense gunfire, Usman was killed. The encounter also resulted in injuries to four security personnel, who are currently reported to be in stable condition.

Who Was Usman Lashkari?

LeT commander Usman Lashkari was a significant figure involved in orchestrating numerous terror attacks since his initial activities in the early 2000s.

"After a stint in Pakistan, he re-entered J&K around 2016-17 and was implicated in the shooting of police inspector Masroor Wani last year," authorities stated.

