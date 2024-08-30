Handwara Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Handwara Assembly Election 2024

Handwara Assembly Election 2024: Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to hold its first Assembly elections next month after the Centre revoked Article 370 in 2019. The Election Commission announced three phases of voting for its 90 constituencies-- wherein the first round will be held on September 18. The next two phases will be held on September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4. Handwara, often dubbed the "hot seat", is located in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. In the past decade, the constituency has witnessed fiery political shifts.

The Handwara Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Handwara is one of the Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. The Jammu and Kashmir People Conference (JKPC), the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) are the main parties in the constituency. The JKPC's Sajad Gani Lone won the Handwara constituency in 2014. In 2008, the JKNC's Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan won the constituency for the fourth time. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Independent candidate Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Sofi defeated the JKNC's Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan and Janata Dal-United (JDU) candidate Bashir Ahmad Bara. In 1996, 1987 and 1983, the JKNC's Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan won the constituency.

Handwara Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 89,983 voters in the Handwara constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 46,654 voters were male and 43,329 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 93 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Handwara in 2014 was 54 (52 were men and 2 were women).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Handwara constituency was 76,316. Out of this, 39,872 voters were male and 36,444 were female. There were 32 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Handwara in 2008 was 62 (59 were men and 3 were women).

Handwara Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Handwara constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other 39 constituencies of the state, including Baramulla and Uri.

Handwara Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Handwara will be declared on October 4, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Handwara Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) declared Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan as its candidate from the Handwara seat. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are yet to declare their candidates.

Handwara Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Handwara Assembly Elections, JPC leader Sajjad Ghani Lone won by receiving a record number of 29,355 votes- 43.19 per cent of votes.

He defeated JKN candidate Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, who got 23932 votes (35.21 per cent). Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKDP) candidate Ghulam Mohi-ui-din Sofi stood third with 9,849 votes (14.49%).

In the 2008 Handwara Assembly Elections, JKN candidate Chowdary Mohd Ramzan won the seat. He was polled 27, 907 votes with a vote share of 48.38 per cent. Independent candidate Gh Mohi-ud-din Sofi got 16,317 votes (28.29 per cent) and was the runner-up. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 57,678. Independent candidate Mohd Yaseen Bhat came in third with 4,825 votes (8.37 per cent).

2014 Sajad Gani Lone (JPC)

2008 Chowdary Mohd Ramzan (JKN)

2002 Gh Mohi-ud-din Sofi (IND)

1996 Mohd Ramzan Chowdry (JKN)

1987 Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan (JKN)

1983 Chowdry Mohmad Ramzan (JKN)

1977 Abdul Gani Lone (JNP)

1972 Abdul Gani Lone (INC)

Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Handwara Assembly Elections was 67,974. In 2008, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 57,678.

