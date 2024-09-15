Engineer Rashid's AIP joins hand with banned Jamaat-e-Islami members for J-K assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Engineer Rashid at a press conference regarding J-K Assembly elections

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) headed by Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer has entered a strategic alliance with members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. AIP, in their statement, said, "A joint meeting was held today in which the AIP delegation was led by AIP Supremo and chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, while the JEI delegation was led by Ghulam Qadir Wani. Prominent JEI members participated in the discussions."

It must be noted that several influential Jamaat leaders are contesting assembly elections as independent candidates because the organisation was banned by the Union Home Ministry in 2019. The ban was further extended for another five years in February this year. An AIP spokesperson said both sides agreed to work together in the larger interest of the region's population. The target of the alliance is to secure a resounding victory for AIP and JEI candidates, he said.

What did Rashid say?

Talking about the alliance, Rashid says, "The main aim of the alliance is to raise the voice of Kashmiris. We will fight to find a solution to the issue of Kashmir...We will support the candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami and they will support our candidates. There will be a mutual contest on some seats..."

Friendly contest where both fielded candidates

"Following comprehensive deliberations, it was agreed that AIP would support JEI-backed candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama Similarly, JEI will throw its support behind AIP candidates across Kashmir," he said. The alliance has agreed to a friendly contest in areas where both AIP and JEI have fielded candidates, particularly in constituencies like Langate, Devsar and Zainapora, he said.

On other seats, both sides will extend mutual support to ensure a unified approach to the elections, the spokesman added. He said, "Both parties underscored the importance of unity in resolving the Kashmir issue and promoting a lasting and dignified peace in the region.” “They highlighted the rapidly evolving political landscape, both regionally and internationally, and stressed that neither JEI nor AIP can afford to remain passive observers," he added.

After the consensus, both AIP and JEI leadership have called upon their cadres to spread the message of support for each other's candidates. "The goal is to secure a resounding victory for AIP and JEI candidates, ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have strong representatives who can articulate their sentiments and aspirations," he added.

