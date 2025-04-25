Advertisement
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, terrorists surrounded by security forces

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, terrorists surrounded by security forces.

The gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in Bazipora area of Bandipora district.
The gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in Bazipora area of Bandipora district.
Reported ByManish Prasad  Edited ByAshish Verma  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to officials.

Security personnel had launched a cordon and search operation in the Kulnar Bazipora area following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the vicinity. During the operation, the terrorists, who were hiding in the area, opened fire on the security forces, prompting a retaliatory response.

As of now, no casualties have been reported, and officials said more details are awaited as the situation unfolds.

