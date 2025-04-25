Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, terrorists surrounded by security forces Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, terrorists surrounded by security forces.

New Delhi:

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to officials.

Security personnel had launched a cordon and search operation in the Kulnar Bazipora area following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the vicinity. During the operation, the terrorists, who were hiding in the area, opened fire on the security forces, prompting a retaliatory response.

As of now, no casualties have been reported, and officials said more details are awaited as the situation unfolds.