Encounter breaks out between armed forces, terrorists in Jammu's Doda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PIC Armed forces personnel in Jammu and Kashmir

A brief encounter broke out between armed forces and terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu on Monday. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon, said the sources.

According to the sources, a firing incident was reported in the Shia Dhar Chaund Mata area of ​​Koti village, 300 km from Doda.

A police spokesperson said the exchange of fire between the two sides took place in the Desa forest area.

However, security sources said a brief encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Bhagwah forest area around 7.45 pm.

The operation was launched on a reliable input about the presence of terrorists, sources said.

The firing lasted for a brief period, the sources said, adding the search of the area was suspended for the night and will be resumed in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Further details are awaited, the spokesperson said in a statement tonight.

Security forces conduct search operations in Doda

Meanwhile, the gunfight erupted hours after Security forces launched a massive search operation in Doda following information about some suspicious movements.

A joint operation by police and CRPF personnel was carried out at Lower Gharota, Thathi and adjoining areas in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu early on Monday after a villager reported suspicious movement of three persons in combat attire, the officials said.

At the Koti forest area in Doda district, the police, assisted by the Army, launched a cordon and search operation around 9.30 am following information about the presence of terrorists.

They said security forces also conducted searches at Rumbal Nallah Kothian, Pouni, Dera Babbar, Kundle and Kanjli area of Reasi district on Monday morning.

The Jammu region has recently seen a surge in terror incidents, particularly in border districts such as Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Reasi. Attacks on an IAF convoy, a pilgrim bus and the recent killing of soldiers in Kathua highlight the evolving threat.

(Report by Rahi Kapoor/PTI)