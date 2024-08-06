J-K: EC team on 2-day visit to Valley from August 8, polls expected in September

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Picture for representation purposes

With an Election Commission team reaching Jammu and Kashmir on a 2-day visit from August 8, it is expected that the elections in the Valley might be held in September - after a gap of almost six years. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to contest elections in Jammu and Kashmir with full strength, the People Democratic Party (PDP) still sceptical.

Before the announcement of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, political activities have intensified their preparations. The BJP has called a high-level meeting in Jammu and issued orders to the party to start preparations for the elections. The leaders have been asked to form teams at the district level to widen the reach and complete the entire process by August 15. This will determine the roadmap of BJP's goals, which will fulfill the party's mission of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'

BJP claims that this time it will win the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior BJP leader Shaukat Andrabi that they are preparing to contest elections alone and on issues like peace and development. On the other hand, senior leader of National Conference, Shamim Firdous said, "We are ready for the elections....Just waiting for the announcement. The National Conference also hoped that as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah statehood status will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014 and the assembly was dissolved in 2018. The upcoming elections will be the first for the Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which was formed in 2019 when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was abolished and the state was divided into two Union Territories.