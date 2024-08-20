Tuesday, August 20, 2024
     
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

As of now, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and residents are advised to stay alert for any aftershocks.

Baramula Updated on: August 20, 2024 7:25 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was felt in the region on Saturday morning, causing mild panic among residents.

