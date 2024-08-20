Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was felt in the region on Saturday morning, causing mild panic among residents.
