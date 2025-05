Drones spotted in Udhampur yet again after ceasefire violation by Pakistan: WATCH Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire as multiple drone sightings were reported in the border surrounding areas. From Akhnoor, Kutch to Udhampur as well, there were multiple drones visible as Pakistan betrayed India once more.

Udhampur:

In yet another major development, hours after agreeing to a ceasefire, Pakistan has betrayed India once again and broken the ceasefire. After reports of drone sightings were confirmed in Akhnoor, there were multiple sightings of drone activity in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Kutch, and many other border surrounding areas.

After the latest developments, new drone sightings were made in Udhampur as well.