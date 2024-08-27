Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: Congress announces first list of 9 candidates | Check names

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress leader KC Venugopal and NC chief Farooq Abdullah, along with other senior leaders hold a seat-sharing meeting

The Congress on Monday announced its first list of nine candidates for the three-phase assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The grand old party fielded Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former state unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal.

At a joint press conference at NC president Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar after day-long negotiations, leaders from both parties said one seat each has been allotted to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP).

Friendly contest" on five seats

No agreement was achieved on five seats. Subsequently, they said there will be a "friendly contest" on five seats of the Union territory.

Hours after the announcement, the Congress put out a list of nine candidates for the polls.

Names and constituencies

Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru

Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal

Surinder Singh Channi from Tral

Amanullah Mantoo from Devsar

Peerzada Mohammad Syed from Anantnag

Shaikh Zafarullah from Inderwal

Nadeem Sharief from Bhadarwah

Sheikh Riyaz from Doda

Pradeep Kumar Bhagat from Doda West

The first phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18, the second on September 25 and the third on October 1. The counting of votes will be undertaken on October 4.

