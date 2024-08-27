Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
  Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: Congress announces first list of 9 candidates | Check names

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: Congress announces first list of 9 candidates | Check names

The announcement of the names of candidates came after the Congress clinched a seat-sharing deal with ally National Conference (NC) in which the former will contest 51 and the latter 32 seats respectively for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Srinagar Updated on: August 27, 2024 6:46 IST
Congress leader KC Venugopal and NC chief Farooq Abdullah,
Image Source : X Congress leader KC Venugopal and NC chief Farooq Abdullah, along with other senior leaders hold a seat-sharing meeting

The Congress on Monday announced its first list of nine candidates for the three-phase assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The grand old party fielded Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former state unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal.

At a joint press conference at NC president Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar after day-long negotiations, leaders from both parties said one seat each has been allotted to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP). 

Friendly contest" on five seats

No agreement was achieved on five seats. Subsequently, they said there will be a "friendly contest" on five seats of the Union territory.

Hours after the announcement, the Congress put out a list of nine candidates for the polls.

Names and constituencies

  • Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru 
  • Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal
  • Surinder Singh Channi from Tral 
  • Amanullah Mantoo from Devsar
  • Peerzada Mohammad Syed from Anantnag
  • Shaikh Zafarullah from Inderwal
  • Nadeem Sharief from Bhadarwah
  • Sheikh Riyaz from Doda
  • Pradeep Kumar Bhagat from Doda West

The first phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18, the second on September 25 and the third on October 1. The counting of votes will be undertaken on October 4.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: National Conference to contest 51 seats, Congress to field candidates on 32 in J-K Assembly polls

