National Conference to contest 51 seats, Congress to field candidates on 32 in J-K Assembly polls

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah held a press conference along with Congress leaders.

The Congress party and the National Conference (NC) have finalised an agreement on seat sharing for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. According to the agreement, Congress will contest 32 of the 90 Assembly seats, while the National Conference will field candidates in 51 constituencies. The two parties have also agreed to a friendly contest on 5 seats, where they will not oppose each other. Meanwhile, Harsh Dev Singh-led Panthers Party and CPI (M) will field their candidates on one seat each.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah along with Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal and J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra held a press conference and gave details about the seat-sharing agreement. Speaking at the presser, Abdullah said Congress and the National Conference will fight the elections together as they completed the negotiations and have coordinated in a very good cordial atmosphere. "It is a matter of great happiness that we started this campaign and that both of us will fight together against those forces who are trying to divide people here. The whole country and INDIA alliance was formed so that we can fight those forces who want to communalize, divide and break the country," he added.