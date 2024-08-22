Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunav Flashback: Winning THIS constituency gives direct ticket to Cabinet berth in J-K

In every state, there are a few constituencies which are known to be 'very lucky' for the candidates in one way or the other. In Jammu and Kashmir, Vijaypur is one such seat which has a history of giving ministers. The one who won from this VIP seat became a minister. Vijaypur Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is also part of Jammu constituency.

Chandra Prakash Ganga, who won from here in the year 2014, got the post of Industry Minister. Earlier in 1996, Surjit Singh Salathia, who contested the elections on National Conference (NC) ticket, won and remained the Electricity Minister. Later Manjeet Singh won the elections in 2002 on BSP ticket and became Law Minister.

Surjit Singh Salathia won and became the Industries Minister. However, in 2021, he resigned from National Conference and BJP. Shrine land struggle started in Jammu and Kashmir and people started joining BJP. In the subsequent assembly elections held in 2014, BJP gave ticket to Chandra Prakash Ganga from Vijaypur seat. He won and got a ministerial post.

Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised as Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. In the upcoming assembly elections also, people once again want a minister from Vijaypur assembly seat.