Central Shalteng Assembly Elections 2024: Will J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra help party secure win?

Central Shalteng Assembly Election 2024: The Central Shalteng Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, listed as constituency number 26. Established in 2022, this seat will see polling in the second phase of the 2024 Assembly Elections, scheduled for September 25.

Who are the candidates in the Central Shalteng Assembly constituency?

According to the Election Commission of India, a total of nine candidates are vying for victory in the Central Shalteng Assembly constituency during the second phase of polling. Notably, the Congress party has fielded its Jammu and Kashmir Chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, while the PDP has nominated its Srinagar district president Abdul Qayum Bhat. The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party and the Jammu & Kashmir Awami National Conference have named Zaffer Habib Dar and Riyaz Ahmad Mir respectively as their candidates. Additionally, five independent candidates have also submitted nominations, further intensifying the competition.

Central Shalteng Legislative Assembly Election 2024: Poll Date

The Central Shalteng constituency will participate in the second phase of polling on September 25, 2024, alongside 25 other constituencies, including Rajouri, Nowshera, and Lal Chowk.

Central Shalteng Legislative Assembly Election 2024: Result Date

The election results for Central Shalteng, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, will be announced on October 8, 2024.

