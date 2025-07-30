Bus carrying ITBP personnel falls into Sindh river in J-K's Ganderbal, search operation underway The bus carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel fell into the Sindh River at Kullan in the Ganderbal district amidst heavy rain.

Srinagar:

A bus carrying security personnel plunged into the Sindh River in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday, according to officials. The incident occurred at Kullan amid heavy rainfall, and the vehicle was carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at the time.

Search and rescue operation underway

A joint search and rescue operation has been launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Ganderbal and the SDRF Sub Component Gund at Kullan in River Sindh, but no person has been found so far.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)